Kilkenny and Dublin clash in the NHL to be screened on Eir Sport

Eir Sport have confirmed their upcoming Allianz Leagues schedule.

The dedicated sports channel will broadcast 11 live fixtures in both football and hurling throughout the group stage of the inter-county leagues every Saturday from May 8 to June 5.

The Allianz Hurling League action gets underway on May 8 with Eir Sport broadcasting holders Limerick against Munster rivals Tipperary and the all-Leinster Kilkenny versus Dublin clash.

Kerry's Division 1 south showdown with Galway will kick off the football coverage seven days later, followed by a double-header of action from Semple Stadium as Cork take on Kildare and Tipperary across both codes.

The full list of Allianz League group stage matches that Eir Sport are set to show live:

Saturday 8 May

Allianz HL Division 1 Group B round 1

Dublin v Kilkenny, Parnell Park, 3.30pm

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A round 1

Limerick v Tipperary, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 5.30pm

Saturday 15 May

Allianz FL Division 1 South round 1

Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park, 3pm

Allianz FL Division 1 South round 1

Cork v Kildare, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A round 2

Tipperary v Cork, Semple Stadium, 7.30pm

Saturday 22 May

Allianz FL Division 2 North round 2

Westmeath v Mayo, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm

Allianz FL Division 1 North round 2

Donegal v Monaghan, Ballybofey, 5pm

Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, 7pm

Saturday 29 May

Allianz FL Division 1 North round 3

Armagh v Donegal, Athletic Grounds, 7.30pm

Saturday 5 June

Allianz HL Division 1 Group B round 4

Dublin v Clare, Parnell Park, 5.15pm

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A round 4

Limerick v Cork, LIT Gaelic Grounds, 7.15pm