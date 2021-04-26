Joy in Kilkenny Golf Club as action on the fairways returns

Kilkenny was just one of a number of golf clubs throughout the county that reopened it's gates for action this morning.

The easing of restrictions from the Government meant Golf Clubs were one of the first to resume play albeit in a non competitive sphere for the time being.

Alongside Tennis the return of action in a safe manner will be welcomed by everyone around the county.

As well as Golf and Tennis other sports teams are permitted to allow the return of underage action as a sense of normality moves a step closer.

For more details on Kilkenny Golf Club's return to action, check out this interview with Club Captain Paul Colfer