GPA and Maynooth University agree new scholarships for inter-county players

The Gaelic Players Association (GPA) have announced details of a new scholarship agreement with Maynooth University. Under the agreement, four fully-funded scholarships will be available to inter-county players annually, with successful applicants to be known as ‘Maynooth University/GPA Scholars’.

The agreement between the GPA and Maynooth will run for an initial three-year period starting with the 2021/2022 academic year and scholarships will be available for any fulltime Masters/Postgraduate courses available in University. All applications will be assessed using a set of criteria agreed by the GPA and the University. In combination with their studies, scholars will actively contribute to the Maynooth GAA community and mentor other elite sports students at undergraduate level.

This new agreement strengthens the long-term existing relationship between the GPA and Maynooth University. Numerous graduates of the Jim Madden GPA Leadership Programme have gone on to complete the Special Purposes Certificate in Professional Leadership at the University over the last four years.

Speaking on behalf of the Gaelic Players Association, Head of Operations and Finance Ciarán Barr, said: “This is another significant development as we continue to support the off-field development of inter-county players. It would not be possible without the support of Maynooth University for which we are very thankful. We both hope and know, that the Maynooth University/GPA Scholars will benefit greatly from this new agreement and will also contribute positively to the university environment and culture.”

Welcoming the announcement, Professor Aidan Mulkeen, Vice President Academic/Registrar and Deputy President, Maynooth University, said: “Maynooth University is delighted to welcome this partnership with the GPA. This will provide a fantastic opportunity for inter-county players to continue their academic journey in one of Ireland’s top universities across a range of master's programmes while continuing their sporting careers. We are proud to be working with the GPA on this scheme, building on our collaboration on the Jim Madden GPA leadership course.”

Jenny Duffy, Maynooth University GAA, added: “Maynooth University GAA are delighted to extend our high-performance scholarship programme by partnering with the GPA to offer four post graduate scholarships to GPA members. This exciting partnership offers our inter-county players an opportunity to maximise their playing and academic potential in a progressive player centered environment.”