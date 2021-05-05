Here's all the GAA matches live on TV this weekend as inter-county action returns

At last, GAA kicks back into life this weekend with the return of inter-county action.

After a prolonged wait for GAA fans, 11 games are down for decision this weekend with five those available to watch on TV.

The marquee game of the weekend sees All-Ireland champions Limerick will be looking to making a successful start to the defence of their league title when they clash with Tipperary in Division 1A Allianz Hurling League at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Beforehand, Galway and Westmeath square off in the first game of the rescheduled calendar at TEG Cusack Park at 2pm with the meeting of Dublin and Kilkenny following at 3.30pm.

Antrim host Clare in the first of Sunday's action when they meet at Corrigan Park, Belfast at 1pm with the TG4 app providing live coverage.

Shortly afterwards at 1.45pm, Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford host Laois as part of a double-header on TG4 with Cork and Waterford providing a mouthwatering fixture at 3.45pm.

Saturday, May 8

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A Round 1

Westmeath v Galway, 2pm - TG4

Allianz HL Division 1 Group B Round 1



Dublin v Kilkenny, 3.30pm - eir

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A Round 1

Limerick v Tipperary, 5.30pm - eir & RTE 2

Sunday, May 9

Allianz HL Division 1 Group B Round 1



Antrim v Clare, 1pm - TG4 app

Wexford v Laois, 1.45pm - TG4

Allianz HL Division 1 Group A Round 1



Cork v Waterford, 3.45pm - TG4