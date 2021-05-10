Mount Juliet Golf Club appoints Brian Doheny PGA to the team

Mount Juliet Estate golf club is synonymous with championship golf, having hosted a string

of internationally renowned competitions and world class golfers from Jack Nicklaus and

Tiger Woods to Fred Couples and Padraig Harrington.

Over the course of its 30-year history it has earned its prestigious position within the Irish golf landscape.

2021 is proving to be another significant year in the Mount Juliet Estate Golf Club’s history as it hosts the 2021

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and to celebrate its 30th Anniversary, will host the Jack Nicklaus

Singles competition.

This is a significant year for the newest member of the team to join the golfing team.

PGA Professional Brian Doheny returns to Mount Juliet Estate as a PGA Coach.

Brian is currently positioned inside the top 10 in the Order of Merit for the Irish Region after two tournament

wins during the 2020 season.

As a certified Trackman operator and qualified custom club fitter, Brian brings a depth of knowledge of swing and customised equipment fitting for all the leading brands available at the Estate.

Members and guests will be able to book lessons with Brian for both individual and group sessions at the newly refurbished Mount Juliet Golf Academy.

The Academy has been refurbished to a state-of-the-art standard to ensure a golf

experience enjoyable for all level of golfer.

Fitted with Trackman and SkyTrak for coaching and tuition as well as simulator golf available for golfing when the weather does not allow.

It’s also perfect for entertaining clients or groups who can also relax and enjoy the Mount

Juliet Estate amenities.

Evening coaching and fitting throughout the winter month is a

welcome addition to the growing offering of The Academy for members and visitors.

Now with a 3rd PGA Professional Brian Doheny joining the team as a PGA Coach alongside

Director of Golf, Matt Sandercock and Resident Professional, Sean Cotter a wealth of

knowledge and expertise is at hand.

Expert club fitting is available daily with one of our expert PGA Professionals who are

proficient at bespoke fitting our three leading brands now partnered to The Academy.

Ping has joined the Estate this year alongside Callaway and Taylormade, meaning the very best

of the equipment is available to be fitted and to purchase here at the Estate.

For enquiries, please call 056 777 3071.



w