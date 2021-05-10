O'Moore Park to play host to Leinster Minor Hurling Final

The rescheduled Leinster Minor Hurling Final between Kilkenny and Offaly will take place in O'Moore Park Portlaoise on the first weekend in July.

The fixtures were made after relaxed Covid-19 restrictions allowed underage games to go ahead. The finals were supposed to be played in early January but were postponed after the Government enforced a lockdown amid alarm at growing Covid-19 numbers.

The counties had been told that the finals would be fixed as soon as regulations allowed them to do so. They will take place after the Leaving Certificate results.

Kilkenny will be looking to win their first Leinster crown since 2017 after losing out in the last two finals to Wexford and Dublin respectively.

Offaly on the other hand will be in their provincial decider since 2003 when they lost out to a Kilkenny outfit that included Richie Power, James Fitzpatrick and Michael Fennelly on an 0-18 to 0-13 scoreline.

The Leinster winners will go directly into the All-Ireland Final a week later against either Limerick or Galway.

After the 2020 season is concluded, the 2021 Minor and Under 20 Championship will commence with Kilkenny directly qualifying for the Provincial Semi-Finals in both codes.