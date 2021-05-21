Kilkenny Intermediate side named to face Laois in National League

Kilkenny have made three changes for tomorrow afternoon's Littlewoods National League Division 2 clash with Laois in Callan.

Emeralds Niamh Leahy comes into the side at the expense of Niamh Sweeney at corner back while O'Loughlin Gaels star Laura Greene comes into the team at midfield in place of Ciara O'Keefe.

The final alteration sees Roisin O'Keefe of Thomastown replace Sophie O'Dwyer at corner forwards.

The Cats will go into the game in must win territory after falling to defeat against Wexford last Saturday while Laois will be having their first game of the year.

The game throws in at 2.00pm.

Kilkenny team to face Laois: Sinead Farrell; Ciara Murphy, Roisin Phelan, Niamh Leahy, Ciara Phelan, Leanne Fennelly, Aoife Prendergast, Aisling Curtis, Laura Greene, Eva Hynes, Hannah Scott, Danielle Quigley, Roisin O'Keefe, Sarah Crowley, Therese Donnelly.

Laois team: Aideen Lowry; Sarah Fleming, Roisin Kilmartin, Katie Dunican, Laura Finlay, Clodagh Tynan, Sarah creagh, Jessie Quinlan, Alison McEvoy, Casey Conroy, Aimee Collier, Cathy Galbrith, Alice Walsh, Laura Marie Maher, Aisling O'Dea.