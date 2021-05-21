TJ Reid returns as Kilkenny make changes for crunch Wexford clash

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody has reverted to his tried and trusted for the Cats National League clash with Wexford on Sunday.

TJ Reid among others sat out last weekend's hard fought victory over Antrim after Cody experimented with his options but the Ballyhale Shamrocks man is back in the side.

Eoin Murphy is also back in goal for Kilkenny after Dean Brennan deputised between the sticks in the Round 2 victory while Alan Murphy keeps his place in the first 15 after top scoring for the Cats.

Newcomers James Bergin and Darragh Corcoran will get another chance to impress while John Donnelly is another to come back into the starting lineup.

The game will throw in from UPMC Nowlan Park at 2.00pm.

Kilkenny team to face Wexford: Eoin Murphy; Tommy Walsh, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan, Darragh Corcoran, Padraig Walsh, Conor Browne, Richie Reid, Cillian Buckley, Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly, Martin Keoghan, James Bergin, TJ Reid, Alan Murphy.