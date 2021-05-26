Today's meeting at Gowran Park is called off

Racing at Gowran Park this afternoon has been postponed with the county Kilkenny track currently waterlogged.

The eight race flat card was scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm but after been hit by over 50mm of rain over the last few days the meeting was called off earlier this morning.

" Despite all the best efforts of the ground staff we've had to call of today's racing and although we had a dry morning and a dry day yesterday the track is still not sufficient to race ".

"We've had 52mm of rain since entries and as a result the track is waterlogged in many areas," IHRB Clerk of the Course, Paddy Graffin said.