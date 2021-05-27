HRI announce replacement Flat fixture for Gowran Park

Following the cancellation of the Gowran Park meeting yesterday, Horse Racing Ireland has announced there will be a replacement Flat meeting at Gowran Park on Monday, June 14 (afternoon).



This meeting will close for entries by 12 noon on Wednesday, June 9 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Saturday, June 12.



The race programme details for this meeting will be published in due course and the time of the first race will be at 1.45pm.