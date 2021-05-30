Kilkenny Star Grace Walsh raises a Glass for World Milk Day

This year marks 21 years of World Milk Day, a global day of celebration to recognize the importance of milk as a universal food and honours the importance of the dairy sector supporting the livelihoods of one billion people.

GAA players Grace Walsh, Cian Lynch and Con O’Callaghan are working with National Dairy Council (NDC) and Everything Starts with Milk this World Milk Day to support the essential part milk plays in their pre and post training regime.

World Milk Day is an opportunity to encourage people to make healthy, balanced choices with their diet, and inspire them to find ways to stay active. The day itself and the Everything Start with Milk campaign are valuable to anyone who wants to know more about the nutritional benefits of milk, which is so readily accessible, and how it’s such a key component in fuelling your body effectively for training and in day-to-day life.

Grace says “This year I hope to bring insight into how I take my health as seriously as my physical training when I’m off the pitch. Strength and ability to play camogie at a top level takes practise and hard work, so having a diet that supplies sufficient energy; and is rich in proteins, minerals and vitamins is important. It helps me to keep my energy levels up during a match and aid my recovery afterwards.”

The trio are this year’s sports stars appointed as Milk Ambassadors for the ‘Everything Starts with Milk’ initiative, a European Milk Forum campaign in partnership with NDC encouraging Irish consumers to drink more milk as it supports optimum performance.

National Dairy Council and the EU has a keen focus on education and outreach to create awareness of the nutritional benefits of milk, therefore they are looking forward to hosting “in person” and virtual events later in the year to allow young people to train and meet the ambassadors.

For more information visit www.ndc.ie