Kilkenny's Tim Corkery named on Leinster A Team to face Ireland Under 20's

The Leinster Rugby ‘A’ team has been named to face Ireland U-20 in a warm-up game for the Six Nations.

David Hawkshaw will captain the side at Energia Park today (KO 1pm) and will be partnered in the centre by Naas RFC’s Marcus Kiely.

Another Naas man, Donal Conroy, will be on the right wing with Josh O’Connor on the opposite flank and Rob Russell at full back.

Cormac Foley and Tim Corkery are the half-back duo, both having made their Senior debuts for the province in recent months.

Michael Milne and Vakh Abdaladze continue their returns from injury, lining out in the front row with hooker John McKee between them.

Mark Morrissey and Ryan Baird will pack down behind them with another recent debutant Martin Moloney in the back row alongside DUFC’s Aaron Coleman and Lansdowne’s Mark Boyle.

Ireland U-20 head coach Richie Murphy has named an extended 32-man squad for the challenge match.

Leinster Rugby Academy second row Joe McCarthy, who featured in last season’s U-20 Six Nations campaign, will captain the Ireland side on Friday.

Ireland open their Six Nations campaign against Scotland at Cardiff Arms Park on June 19 before facing Wales in Round 2 on June 25. Murphy’s side will go head-to-head with England on July 1 before concluding the Championship with ties against Italy on July 7 and France on July 13.

Leinster (v Ireland U-20):

15. Rob Russell

14. Donal Conroy

13. Marcus Kiely

12. David Hawkshaw CAPTAIN

11. Josh O’Connor

10. Tim Corkery

9. Cormac Foley

1. Michael Milne

2. John McKee

3. Vakh Abdaladze

4. Mark Morrissey

5. Ryan Baird

6. Martin Moloney

7. Aaron Coleman

8. Mark Boyle.