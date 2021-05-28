Kilkenny player tests positive for Covid ahead of rescheduled league clash with Wexford

Ahead of the GAA officially releasing confirmation of this Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League clash with Wexford it has been revealed that a member of the Kilkenny panel has tested positive for Covid 19.

It's understood the player in question contracted the virus outside of the playing environment but as a result the rest of the Kilkenny team had to be tested and they have got the all clear.

The refixed tie in UPMC Nowlan Park was added to the fixture list on Tuesday afternoon and it would go ahead provided there was no more positive tests in the Wexford camp.

Wexford were given the green light to return to action during the week and the game will go ahead as planned on Sunday afternoon.

