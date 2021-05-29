Clinical Cats ease to dominant league victory over Offaly

Kilkenny made it two wins from two in the Littlewoods National League after a mammoth twenty five point victory over Offaly on Saturday afternoon.

Kilkenny were in devastating form with Denise Gaule, Aoife Doyle, Miriam Walsh and Katie Nolan all getting goals in a one sided Group 3 clash.

The Cats were much improved from their opening round victory over Dublin and from the start they were on top of their opponents as they scored 1-4 without reply in the opening quarter with Mary O'Connell knocking over three successive efforts from play before Miriam Walsh hit the net.

Offaly did come back but Kilkenny's potency in attack meant they led 1-9 to 0-4 at the break.

The Faithful county needed to race out of the blocks upon the resumption but Brian Dowling's team had other ideas with player of the match Mary O'Connell continuing to cause Offaly all sorts of trouble in a game that she scored six points in and when Aoife Doyle netted in the 34th minute the game was over as a contest.

Denise Gaule and Katie Nolan added further goals before the end as Kilkenny emphatically came through on a 4-21 to 0-8 scoreline.

THE SCORERS

Kilkenny- Denise Gaule (1-8, 0-5f), Mary O'Connell (0-6), Aoife Doyle (1-2), Miriam Walsh (1-1), Katie Nolan ( 1-0), Steffi Fitzgerald (0-1), Laura Murphy (0-1), Aoife Prendergast (0-1), Laura Norris (0-1).

Offaly- Grainne Egan (0-3, 0-1f), Siobhan Flannery (0-2, 0-1f, 0-1 65), Kate Kenny (0-1), Aisling Brennan (0-1), Mairead Teehan (0-1).

THE TEAMS

Kilkenny: Emma Kavanagh; Michelle Teehan, Davina Tobin, Collette Dormer, Kellyann Doyle, Claire Phelan, Miriam Bambrick, Niamh Deely, Grace Walsh, Denise Gaule, Mary O'Connell, Michaela Kenneally, Steffi Fitzgerald, Miriam Walsh, Aoife Doyle.

Subs: Katie Nolan for M.Walsh 38 mins, Aoife Prendergast for Dormer 41 mins, Lydia Fitzpatrick for Kenneally 45 mins, Laura Murphy for Deely 45 mins, Laura Norris for Tobin 45 mins.

Offaly: Mairead Jennings; Sarah Walshe, Triona McDonald, Lorraine Keena, Amy Byrne, Aisling Brennan, Sharon Shanahan, Roisin Egan, Orlagh Kirwin, Emma Mulrooney, Grainne Egan, Grainne Dolan, Sarah Harding, Kate Kenny, Orla Maher.

Subs: Mairead Teehan for Maher h-t, Christine Cleary for G.Egan 45 mins, Siobhan Flannery for Kenny 48 mins.

Referee: John McDonagh