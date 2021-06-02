Crowds to return to GAA matches in Kilkenny from next week

The GAA has confirmed that spectators will be permitted to attend club and county games from Monday June 7.

The news which was released this morning will come as a relief to many who have been forced to watch their team's in action from afar over the past year.

100 spectators will be allowed at any ground that holds less than 5,000 so basically any club ground in Kilkenny while 200 people are permitted to converge on any stadia with more than 5,000 so Kilkenny's final Allianz Hurling League game against Clare should have a crowd on show in Ennis on Saturday June 12.

The figures on show do not include players, management, backroom personnel, media, stewards and officials.

The GAA statement was as follows: “From June 7, competitive and challenge games at all levels of club and inter-county are permitted to take place. However, it is essential that we continue to proceed with caution and that the return-to-play protocols continue to be followed.

“In terms of attendances, 100 spectators will be permitted to attend GAA games (club and inter-county) in the 26 counties from Monday, June 7.

“This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media attendees. Where a ground has a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend."