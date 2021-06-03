Kilkenny's Leinster SHC Semi-Final to be screened on Sky Sports after TV coverage revealed

Kilkenny's opening fixture in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship will be aired on Sky Sports next month.

The semi-final clash against either Wexford or Laois is fixed for O'Moore Park, Portlaoise at 4.30pm on Saturday July 3 with the last four clash forming part of a televised double header with Galway taking on either Dublin or Antrim at the same venue beforehand.

Unlike last year's championship where all the matches were screened on the free to air station Sky Sports Mix, there will be none of that this season with all of the UK'S Broadcaster's games hosted on a subscription basis on Sky Sports Arena.

There will be 18 games televised in total with 12 of those exclusively on the channel.

The coverage gets under way with a Football double-header on Saturday June 26 with Clare and Kerry clashing in Munster as well as Mayo and Sligo in Connacht.

2021 Live GAA Championship matches on Sky Sports

June 26: Sligo vs Mayo (F), Kerry vs Clare (F)

July 3: Galway vs Dublin/Antrim (H), Kilkenny vs Wexford/Laois (H), Limerick vs Cork (H)

July 10: Tyrone vs Cavan (F), Tipperary vs Kerry/Clare (F)

July 17: Qualifier Round 1 (H), Ulster semi-final (F)

July 24: Qualifier Round 2 (H), Qualifier Round 2 (H)

July 31: All-Ireland quarter-final (H)

August 7: All-Ireland semi-final (H)

August 8: All-Ireland semi-final (H)

August 14: All-Ireland semi-final (F)

August 15: All-Ireland semi-final (F)

August 22: All-Ireland final (H)

August 29 All-Ireland final (F)