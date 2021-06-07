Kilkenny to play host to Tipp in camogie league semi-final

The game will take place in UPMC Nowlan Park on Sunday at 1.00pm

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

UPMC Nowlan Park will play host to a double header of Littlewoods National Camogie League Division 1 semi-final action on Sunday afternoon.

Fresh from a close run thing against Limerick, Kilkenny will open up proceedings when near neighbours Tipperary travel to the Marble City.

The Premier County were also in quarter-final action over the weekend and similarly to the Cats a fortnight ago they overcame Offaly in convincing fashion.

Brian Dowling will be hoping to see an improved performance from his charges and if they want to advance to a Croke Park decider that's something they will need to do.

Later on Sunday evening Cork and Galway will collide in the second semi-final with throw in at 5.00pm.

