Kilkenny to play host to Tipp in camogie league semi-final

UPMC Nowlan Park will play host to a double header of Littlewoods National Camogie League Division 1 semi-final action on Sunday afternoon.
Fresh from a close run thing against Limerick, Kilkenny will open up proceedings when near neighbours Tipperary travel to the Marble City.
The Premier County were also in quarter-final action over the weekend and similarly to the Cats a fortnight ago they overcame Offaly in convincing fashion.
Brian Dowling will be hoping to see an improved performance from his charges and if they want to advance to a Croke Park decider that's something they will need to do.
Later on Sunday evening Cork and Galway will collide in the second semi-final with throw in at 5.00pm.
