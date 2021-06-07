Kilkenny star Ellen Molloy added to Ireland squad

Ellen Molloy has recovered from injury in time for the Republic of Irelan's international double header with Iceland.

It looked like the Inistioge teenager had missed her chance to add to her senior caps tally, but Molloy got the green light to join the squad after coming through the SSE Airtricity Women's National League 2-2 draw with Peamount United at the weekend.

Molloy and her team-mates landed in Iceland today ahead of the two games and have also brought forward Aoife Colvill with them.

Born in Australia, Colvill qualifies for Ireland through her Donegal-born Grandmother (Bernadette Barrett) and will train with Vera Pauw's squad ahead of FIFA international clearance coming through.

The 20-year-old helped Glasgow City secure their 14th Scottish Women's Premier League title in their final game of the season against Rangers - where club-mate Niamh Farrelly was on the scoresheet.

The Ireland squad will begin preparations straight away in Reykjavik ahead of Friday's first encounter with Iceland, who are 17th in the FIFA Women's World Rankings.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Grace Moloney (Reading), Courtney Brosnan (Unattached), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Claire O’Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (North Carolina Courage), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Claire Walsh (Peamount United), Éabha O’Mahony (Cork City), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciara Grant (Shelbourne), Roma McLaughlin (Connecticut Fusion), Jessica Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Rianna Jarrett (Unattached), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Saoirse Noonan (Shelbourne), Aoife Colvill (Glasgow City)

International Friendly Games

Friday. June 11 - Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik. Kick-off 6pm (Irish Time). The game is live on RTÉ Player & News Channel

Tuesday, June 15 - Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Laugardalsvollur, Reykjavik. Kick-off 6pm (Irish Time). The game is live on RTÉ Player & News Channel