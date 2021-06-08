Paddy Deegan named on GAA team of the week

Paddy Deegan is the sole Kilkenny representative on this week's GAA team of the week.

The defender has been rewarded for his fine performance against Laois in the Allianz National League with a place at full back.

Limerick lead the way with Cian Lynch, Barry Nash and debutant Colin Coughlan all selected on the starting 15.

In total there are nine counties represented with Carlow, Offaly, Antrim, Galway, Clare, Tipperary and Waterford all gaining places in the side.

The nominations for the player of the week have also been revealed with Galway's Brian Concannon, Clare's Tony Kelly and Antrim's James McNaughton all put forward.