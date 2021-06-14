Kilkenny camogie teams learn their fate in Senior and Intermediate Championship

Prior to yesterday's Littlewoods National Camogie League Semi-Finals in UPMC Nowlan Park the draw for the upcoming championship was made with a few thrilling ties in store.

Ahead of their league final meeting on Sunday night both Kilkenny and Galway were placed in Group 3 of the Senior Championship where they will take their place alongside Clare and Westmeath.

In the Intermediate grade the Kilkenny second string side will take on Kildare, Cork and Antrim with all games kicking off in a couple of weeks time.

The draws in full are as follows:

All-Ireland Senior Championship Draw:



Group 1

Tipperary

Wexford

Limerick

Offaly

Group 2

Cork

Waterford

Dublin

Down

Group 3

Galway

Kilkenny

Westmeath

Clare

All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Draw:



Group 1

Meath

Dublin

Galway

Carlow

Group 2

Antrim

Kildare

Kilkenny

Cork

Group 3

Laois

Kerry

Derry

Tipperary