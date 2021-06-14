Kilkenny camogie teams learn their fate in Senior and Intermediate Championship

Kilkenny and Galway will face off twice in the coming weeks.

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Prior to yesterday's Littlewoods National Camogie League Semi-Finals in UPMC Nowlan Park the draw for the upcoming championship was made with a few thrilling ties in store.

Ahead of their league final meeting on Sunday night both Kilkenny and Galway were placed in Group 3 of the Senior Championship where they will take their place alongside Clare and Westmeath.

In the Intermediate grade the Kilkenny second string side will take on Kildare, Cork and Antrim with all games kicking off in a couple of weeks time.

The draws in full are as follows:

All-Ireland Senior Championship Draw:


Group 1
Tipperary
Wexford
Limerick
Offaly

Group 2
Cork
Waterford
Dublin
Down

Group 3
Galway
Kilkenny
Westmeath
Clare

All-Ireland Intermediate Championship Draw:


Group 1
Meath
Dublin
Galway
Carlow

Group 2
Antrim
Kildare
Kilkenny
Cork

Group 3
Laois
Kerry
Derry
Tipperary

