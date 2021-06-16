International Sprinter Phil Healy Announced as UPMC Ambassador

Irish international sprinter, Phil Healy, has been announced as a UPMC Ambassador for the next three years. Previously the sponsor of Healy as the UPMC Elite Sport Scholar for Waterford Institute of Technology, UPMC has agreed to partner with her for a further three years as a UPMC Ambassador.

“The relationship between Phil Healy and UPMC has grown significantly over the last several years and we are delighted to be in a position to partner with her,” said David Beirne, managing director of UPMC in Ireland. “We are excited to continue our support of Phil as she continues to compete and represent Ireland on the international stage.”

Commenting on the news today, Healy said: ““I am excited to become a UPMC Ambassador for the next three years. We have been partners since my time as a UPMC Elite Sport Scholar in Waterford Institute of Technology. I want to thank them for their support. We share similar values and I look forward to working closely with them as they bring expert care close to home for the communities they serve.”

UPMC are looking to help shape how healthcare is delivered in Ireland and are fortunate enough to be able to do so. Uniquely Irish but backed by a huge international health system, UPMC is a $23 Billion dollar health care provider, founded in Pittsburgh in the US. It is a not-for-profit organisation where profits are re-invested back into our hospitals and clinical research as part of being a US Academic Medical Centre. With 92,000 employees worldwide, across 45 hospitals and 4,900 physicians, this means that Ireland gets access of the most advanced medical technologies, innovation, research and IT capability for the benefit of Irish patients.