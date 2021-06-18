Kilkenny Soccer Fixtures and Results

Kilkenny Soccer Fixtures and Results

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Fixtures

SUNDAY


KCLR McCalmont Cup

Newpark A v Highview Athletic A, 11am.
Thomastown United A v Clover United, 11am.
St Canice’s v East End or Fort Rangers, 11am.
Callan United v Deen Celtic A, 11am.
Evergreen A v Freebooters B, 11am.
St John’s v Evergreen 46, 11am.
Newpark B v Evergreen B, 2pm.
Freshford Town v Freebooters A, 11am.


Division Three Jim Maher Memorial Cup

East End United B v Tullaroan, 11am.

Results

KCLR McCalmont Cup
Freebooters C 0, Freebooters B 1.
Brookville 2, Evergreen 46 4.
Callan United 1, Castlewarren Celtic 1
Callan won 6-5 on pens
St John’s 3, Tullaroan 2.
Bridge United 1, Deen Celtic A 2.
Evergreen C 0, Freebooters A 5.
Spa United A 0, Clover United 6.
Ormonde Villa 3, Newpark B 4.
Stoneyford United 1, St Canice’s 6.
Newpark A 3, Deen Celtic B 0.
Thomastown United B 0, Freshford Town 3.
Spa United B 0, Thomastown United A 3.
Evergreen B 3, River Rangers 0.
Evergreen A 3, Highview Athletic B 0.


Pat Maher Shield
Quarter-finals
Newpark 2, Fort Rangers 0.
Freebooters A 5, Bridge United 0.
Thomastown United 0, Evergreen 1.
Freebooters B 0, Ormonde Villa 0
Freebooters won 5-4 on pens

