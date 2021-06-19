Fourth Kilkenny football title in a row for dominant Mullinavat

Mullinavat are Kilkenny senior football champions once again after they were comprehensive winners over championship newcomers Mooncoin in UPMC Nowlan Park.

It was a fourth win on the trot for the South Kilkenny club and the result was rarely in doubt after the 2019 Leinster intermediate finalists raced into a 2-4 to 0-0 lead in the opening period.

Liam Fennelly and Brian Phelan got the early goals for Mullinavat and it was a real sign of things to come with the defending champions lethal forward line causing major trouble for Mooncoin with Phelan ending the game with a hat trick of goals to his name.

It took twenty two minutes for Mooncoin to get on the scoresheet with Sean Gannon expertly shooting past Killian Dunphy in the victors goal as Mullinavat led 2-5 to 1-1 at the break.

Within a minute of the resumption Mullinavat had their third goal when Phelan was on target again and while Mooncoin remained competitive with points from Cormac Daly, Oisin Henebery and Paul Henebery the newly promoted side were only really chasing shadows as their opponents eased clear.

Phelan and Padraic Gahan got further goals before the end and with Mooncoin's frustration clear for all to see they saw wing back Seamus Kearns sent off late on.

It was Mullinavat's day though as they impressively landed a fifth Kilkenny senior title in total.

The Scorers

Mullinavat- Brian Phelan (3-0), Padraic Gahan (1-1), Liam Fennelly (1-0), Ian Duggan (0-3, 0-2fs), Conor Duggan (0-2), John Walsh (0-1).

Mooncoin- Sean Gannon (1-0), Paul Hennebery (0-2, 0-2fs), Cormac Daly (0-1, 0-1 45), Oisin Henebery (0-1).

The Teams

Mullinavat: Killian Dunphy; Joe Fennelly, Shane Kelly, Simon Aylward, Mark Mansfield, Ger Malone, John Walsh, Tom Aylward, Michael Malone, Conor Duggan, Ian Duggan, Adam Mansfield, Padraic Gahan, Liam Fennelly, Brian Phelan.

Subs: Robin Davis for Duggan 49 mins, Michael Walsh for L.Fennelly 53 mins, Ian Mansfield for J.Fennelly 55 mins, Damien Aylward for A.Mansfield 57 mins, Richard Devine for Walsh 58 mins.

Mooncoin: Eoin Purcell; Paddy Kinsella, Sean Wall, Niall Madden, Sean Gannon, Cormac Daly, Seamus Kearns, Ethan Ryan, Paul Hennebery, Ryan Croke, Sean Walsh, Stephen Crowley, Oisin Henebery, Alan Walsh, Patrick Walsh.

Subs: James Delahunty for Croke 7 mins, Ray Wall for Crowley 39 mins, Cormac Kinsella for P.Kinsella 48 mins, Liam Henebery for Gannon 57 mins.

Referee: John Kennedy (Shamrocks Ballyhale)