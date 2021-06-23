This weeks Kilkenny GAA Fixtures

Wed 23 Jun
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Senior Hurling League Division 2 Group A
Venue: Pairc na Ratha, (Round 2), Glenmore V Young Irelands 20:00
Duggan Steel U15 A Hurling League
Venue: Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan, (Round 2), James Stephens Green V Erins Own 19:00
Venue: Hugginstown, (Round 2), Carrickshock V James Stephens Red 19:00
Venue: Palmerstown, (Round 2), Dicksboro Maroon V Dicksboro White 19:30
U15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
Venue: Thomastown, (Round 2), Thomastown V Glenmore 19:00,
Venue: Danesfort, (Round 2), Danesfort V St Martin's 19:00,
Venue: Piltown, (Round 2), Piltown V St Lachtain's 19:30,
Venue: Tullogher, (Round 2), Tullogher Rosbercon V Burren Rangers 19:30,
U15 Roinn B Hurling League Group B
Venue: Galmoy, (Round 2), Galmoy/Windgap V St. Patrick's 19:00,
Venue: Clara, (Round 2), Clara V Mt Leinster Rangers 19:00,
Venue: Inistioge, (Round 2), Rower Inistioge V John Lockes 19:00,
Venue: Mooncoin, (Round 2), Mooncoin V Graignamanagh 19:00,
Duggan Steel U15 Roinn C Hurling League Group A,
Venue: Slieverue, (Round 2), Slieverue V Tullaroan 19:00,
Venue: Bennettsbridge, (Round 2), Bennettsbridge V Cloneen/Railyard 19:00,
Venue: Piltown, (Round 2), Piltown V Shamrocks Ballyhale 19:00,
Venue: Lisdowney, (Round 2), Lisdowney V Bagenalstown Gaels GAA 19:00
Duggan Steel U15 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
Venue: Paulstown, (Round 2), Barrow Rangers V Setanta Carlow 19:00,
Venue: Coon, (Round 2), St Martin's V Emeralds 19:00, Venue: Jenkinstown, (Round 2), Conahy Shamrocks V Naomh Br�d 19:00
Duggan Steel U15 Roinn C Hurling League Group C
Venue: Johnstown, (Round 2), Fenians V Carlow Town \ Setanta 19:00,
Venue: Gowran, (Round 2), Young Irelands V Naomh Moling 19:00,
Venue: Mullinavat, (Round 2), Mullinavat V O'Loughlin Gaels 19:30,
Thu 24 Jun
St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Division 1 Group A
Venue: Clara, (Round 2), Bennettsbridge V Clara 19:30,
Venue: Larchfield, (Round 2), James Stephens V Erins Own 20:00
St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Division 1 Group B
Venue: Lisdowney, (Round 2), Lisdowney V Graigue Ballycallan 20:00,
Venue: Pairc na Seamrog, (Round 2), Shamrocks Ballyhale V Mullinavat 20:00, Venue: Inistioge, (Round 2), Rower Inistioge V Dicksboro 20:00
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Senior Hurling League Division 2 Group A
Venue: Hugginstown, (Round 2), Carrickshock V Conahy Shamrocks 20:00
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Senior Hurling League Division 2 Group B
Venue: Dunnamaggin, (Round 2), Dunnamaggin V St Lachtain's 20:00,
Venue: Danesfort, (Round 2), Danesfort V Thomastown 20:00,
Venue: St. John's Park, (Round 2), O'Loughlin Gaels V St Martin's 20:00
J.J Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group A
Venue: Ballyragget, (Round 2), St. Patrick's V Tullogher Rosbercon 20:00,
Venue: Kilmacow, (Round 2), Kilmacow V Barrow Rangers 20:00, Venue: Slieverue, (Round 2), Slieverue V Cloneen 20:00
J.J Kavanagh and Sons All County Junior Hurling League Group B
Venue: Urlingford, (Round 2), Emeralds V Windgap 20:00,
Venue: Tom Walsh Park, (Round 2), Blacks and Whites V Galmoy 20:00,
Venue: Mooncoin, (Round 2), Mooncoin V Graignamanagh 20:00,
Duggan Steel U15 A Hurling League
Venue: Gowran, (Round 2), Young Irelands V Naas 19:30
Duggan Steel U15 Roinn C Hurling League Group C
Venue: John Locke Park, (Round 2), John Lockes V Blacks and Whites 18:30,
Fri 25 Jun
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn A Hurling League
Venue: St. John's Park, (Round 2), O'Loughlin Gaels V Dicksboro 19:00,
Venue: Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan, (Round 2), James Stephens V John Lockes 19:00,
Venue: Pairc na Seamrog, (Round 2), Shamrocks Ballyhale V Erins Own 19:00
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn A1 Hurling League
Venue: Tom Ryall Park, (Round 2), Graigue Ballycallan V Mooncoin 19:00,
Venue: Thomastown, (Round 2), Thomastown V Young Irelands 19:00,
Venue: Danesfort, (Round 2), Danesfort V Rower Inistioge 19:00, Venue: Dunnamaggin, (Round 2), Dunnamaggin V Piltown 19:00
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn B Hurling League
Venue: Lisdowney, (Round 2), Lisdowney V Galmoy/Windgap 19:00
Venue: Hugginstown, (Round 2), Carrickshock V Dicksboro 19:00
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn C Hurling League Group A
Venue: Kilmacow, (Round 2), Kilmacow V Mt Leinster Rangers 19:00, Venue: Jenkinstown, (Round 2), Conahy Shamrocks V Slieverue 19:00,
Venue: St. John's Park, (Round 2), O'Loughlin Gaels V Ballinkillen 19:00,
Venue: Paulstown, (Round 2), Barrow Rangers V Emeralds 19:30
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
Venue: Tullaroan, (Round 2), Tullaroan V Carlow Town Hurling Club 19:00, Venue: Clara, (Round 2), Clara V Naomh Br�d 19:00, Venue: Pairc Lachtain, (Round 2), St Lachtain's V Setanta Carlow 19:00,
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
Venue: Mullinavat, (Round 2), Mullinavat V Burren Rangers 19:30,
Duggan Steel U13 - 13 aside Hurling League Group A
Venue: Johnstown, (Round 2), Fenians V Thomastown 19:00,
Venue: Dunnamaggin, (Round 2), Dunnamaggin V Naomh Moling 19:00,
Venue: Piltown, (Round 2), Piltown V Mooncoin 19:00,
Duggan Steel U13 - 13 aside Hurling League Group B
Venue: Inistioge, (Round 2), Rower Inistioge V Naomh Eoin 19:00,
Venue: Bennettsbridge, (Round 2), Bennettsbridge V Cloneen/Railyard 19:00,
Sat 26 Jun
St Canice's Credit Union (Kilkenny) Senior Hurling League Division 1 Group A
Venue: Tullaroan, (Round 2), Tullaroan V O'Loughlin Gaels 19:00,
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Senior Hurling League Division 2 Group A
Venue: John Locke Park, (Round 2), John Lockes V Fenians 19:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League Group A
Venue: Thomastown, (Round 3), Thomastown V Carrickshock 19:00,
Venue: Tom Ryall Park, (Round 3), Graigue Ballycallan V St. Patrick's 19:00, Venue: Jenkinstown, (Round 3), Conahy Shamrocks V Barrow Rangers 19:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League Group B
Venue: Mooncoin, (Round 3), Mooncoin V Dunnamaggin 19:00, Venue: Pairc Lachtain, (Round 3), St Lachtain's V James Stephens 19:00, Venue: Muckalee, (Round 3), St Martin's V Tullogher Rosbercon 19:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior E Hurling League Group A
Venue: Bennettsbridge, (Round 3), Bennettsbridge V Erins Own 19:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior E Hurling League Group B
Venue: Danesfort, (Round 3), Danesfort V O'Loughlin Gaels 19:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior F Hurling League Group A
Venue: Tom Walsh Park, (Round 3), Blacks and Whites V Piltown 19:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior F Hurling League Group B
Venue: Mullinavat, (Round 1), Mullinavat V Dicksboro 19:30,
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn B Hurling League
Venue: Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan, (Round 2), James Stephens V St. Patrick's 14:00,
Duggan Steel U13 - 13 aside Hurling League Group A
Venue: John Locke Park, (Round 2), John Lockes V Barrow Rangers 11:15,
Venue: Danesfort, (Round 2), Danesfort V Erins Own 14:00,
Duggan Steel U13 - 13 aside Hurling League Group B
Venue: Muckalee, (Round 2), St Martin's V Blacks and Whites 15:00,
Venue: Gowran, (Round 2), Young Irelands V James Stephens 17:00,
Sun 27 Jun
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior A Hurling League Group B
Venue: St. John's Park, (Round 3), O'Loughlin Gaels V Mullinavat 19:00,
J.J. Kavanagh and Sons Junior B Hurling League Group A
Venue: Bennettsbridge, (Round 3), Bennettsbridge V Danesfort 19:00,
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling League Group B
Venue: Piltown, (Round 3), Piltown V Emeralds 14:00,
Venue: Cloneen, (Round 3), Cloneen V John Lockes 14:00,
Iverk Produce Junior Hurling C League Group A
Venue: Threecastles, (Round 3), Threecastles V Galmoy 14:00,
Venue: Dr Tierney Park, (Round 3), Graignamanagh V Windgap 14:00,
Country Style Foods Junior D Hurling League Group A
Venue: Kilmacow, (Round 3), Kilmacow V Slieverue 14:00,
Venue: Clara, (Round 3), Clara V St Martin's 14:00,
Country Style Foods Junior D Hurling League Group B
Venue: Paulstown, (Round 3), Barrow Rangers V Blacks and Whites 14:00,
Venue: Mooncoin, (Round 3), Mooncoin V James Stephens 14:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior E Hurling League Group A
Venue: Palmerstown, (Round 3), Dicksboro V Mooncoin 19:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior E Hurling League Group B
Venue: Lisdowney, (Round 3), Lisdowney V Thomastown 19:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior F Hurling League Group A
Venue: Dunnamaggin, (Round 3), Dunnamaggin V Conahy Shamrocks 19:00,
J.J Kavanagh and Sons Junior F Hurling League Group B
Venue: Pairc Lachtain, (Round 1), St Lachtain's V Glenmore 19:00,
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group A
Venue: James Park, (Round 3), Dicksboro V Barrow Rangers 19:00,
Mon 28 Jun
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor A Hurling League
Venue: Gowran, (Round 3), Young Irelands V Naas 19:30,
Venue: Tullogher, (Round 3), Tullogher Rosbercon V Dicksboro 19:30,
Venue: Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan, (Round 3), James Stephens V O'Loughlin Gaels 19:30,
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group A
Venue: Thomastown, (Round 3), Thomastown V Mullinavat 19:00,
Venue: Coon, (Round 3), St Martin's V Piltown 19:00,
Venue: Mooncoin, (Round 3), Mooncoin V Tullaroan 19:00,
Venue: Dunnamaggin, (Round 3), Dunnamaggin V Rower Inistioge 19:00, Venue: Tom Walsh Park, (Round 3), Blacks and Whites/Slieverue V Clara 19:00,
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group B
Venue: Canon Kearns Park, (Round 3), Erins Own V Galmoy/Windgap 19:00,
Venue: Johnstown, (Round 3), Fenians V Graigue Ballycallan 19:00,
Venue: Danesfort, (Round 3), Danesfort V Glenmore 19:00,
Venue: Kilmacow, (Round 3), Kilmacow V The Harps 19:00,
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group A
Venue: TBC, (Round 3), Bagenalstown Gaels GAA V Naomh Brid 19:00,
Venue: Jenkinstown, (Round 3), Conahy Shamrocks V John Lockes 19:00,
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group B
Venue: Pairc Lachtain, (Round 3), St Lachtain's V Shamrocks Ballyhale 19:00,
Venue: Cloneen, (Round 3), Cloneen/Railyard V St. Patrick's 19:00,
Venue: Dr Tierney Park, (Round 3), Graignamanagh V Naomh Moling 19:30,
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group C
Venue: Lisdowney, (Round 3), Lisdowney V O'Loughlin Gaels 19:00,
Venue: Pairc Sheamuis Stiophan, (Round 3), James Stephens V Carrickshock 19:00,
Venue: Kilbride G.F.C., (Round 3), Burren Rangers V Naomh Eoin 19:00,
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn B Hurling League
Venue: Pairc na Ratha, (Round 2), Glenmore V Tullogher Rosbercon 19:30,
Tue 29 Jun
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group B
Venue: Pairc na Ratha, (Round 2), Glenmore V Erins Own 19:00,
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor C Hurling League Group C
Venue: Lisdowney, (Round 1), Lisdowney V Burren Rangers 19:30,
