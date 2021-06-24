Kilkenny RFC extend jersey sponsorship with high tech company Modubuild

Kilkenny RFC extend jersey sponsorshsip with high tech company Modubuild

(From left:) Dave Matthews, Kilkenny RFC President; Nadia Aari, Marketing); David O’Connor, Kilkenny Rugby Club Head Coach James Blanchfield, Director Modubuild and Ciara O’Dwyer, HR Modubuild

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny headquartered, multi award winning, High Tech Construction company, Modubuild have announced that they have come on board as the main sponsor of the Kilkenny RFC Men’s 1st XV Team for the second year in a row. As part of the sponsorship, Kilkenny RFC will be updating their 1st XV jerseys and training tops which proudly displays the Modubuild logo.

Commenting on the announcement, Modubuild’s Managing Director, Kevin Brennan said: “We’re delighted to support a local organisation such as Kilkenny RFC. We have a number of staff heavily involved with the rugby club and it has been great to lend our support, especially during the last couple of years which have been particularly difficult for clubs and organisations across the county.”

Dave Matthews, President of Kilkenny RFC, expressed his gratitude & thanks to all the team at Modubuild for their generous support. The club is currently in the middle  of some significant development, the support of Modubuild and other local companies is important to the club in allowing us to sustainably plan for the future. We hope to work with Modubuild to strategically develop our relationship to benefit both organisations over a long term period.

 About Modubuild: Modubuild is a fast growing multi award winning High Tech Construction company, headquartered in Kilkenny Ireland with a network of regional offices in Netherlands, UK, Belgium, Sweden & Finland. They specialise in rapid delivery of both Modular on-site and off site construction solutions on some of Europe's largest and most complex high-tech projects primarily in the biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical & Data Centre sectors. Modubuild own and operate Europe's leading off site manufacturing facility where we design, construct and FAT entire turnkey high-tech buildings within our facility and then transport them to client sites across Europe in record time. 

 Modubuild were recently named as Kilkennys Employer of the year. Their growing team of over 320 professionals have successfully delivered for their clients in 10 countries to date.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie