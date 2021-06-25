This weeks Soccer fixtures and results in Kilkenny

This weeks Soccer fixtures and results in Kilkenny

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Fixtures

Sunday- Junior KCLR Mc Calmount Cup (all games at 11.00am)

Fort Rangers FC v Evergreen A

Deen Celtic A v Evergreen 46

Freebooters A v Newpark A 

Thomastown United A v Evergreen B

Results

Junior Mock Lawlor Premier Cup

Evergreen A 2  Freebooters A 3

Freebooters B 2 Thomastown United A 0

Highview Athletic A 3 Deen Celtic A  3 (Deen Celtic won 5-4 on pens)

Junior Div 1 The Billy Leahy Memorial Cup

Ormonde Villa FC 1 Evergreen C 0

Newpark A 2 Fort Rangers FC 1

Callan United 1 Stoneyford United 0

Junior Div 2 Ken & Michael Byrne Cup

Thomastown United B 0 Freebooters B 3

Freshford Town 4 Highview Athletic B 0

Castlewarren Celtic 3 River Rangers 1

Bridge United B 2 Spa United A 0

Junior Div 3 Jim Maher Memorial Cup

Tullaroan 3 Evergreen 46 2

Newpark B 4 Brookville AFC 1

St Canices 6 St Johns FC 2

