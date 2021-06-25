This weeks Soccer fixtures and results in Kilkenny

Fixtures
Sunday- Junior KCLR Mc Calmount Cup (all games at 11.00am)
Fort Rangers FC v Evergreen A
Deen Celtic A v Evergreen 46
Freebooters A v Newpark A
Thomastown United A v Evergreen B
Results
Junior Mock Lawlor Premier Cup
Evergreen A 2 Freebooters A 3
Freebooters B 2 Thomastown United A 0
Highview Athletic A 3 Deen Celtic A 3 (Deen Celtic won 5-4 on pens)
Junior Div 1 The Billy Leahy Memorial Cup
Ormonde Villa FC 1 Evergreen C 0
Newpark A 2 Fort Rangers FC 1
Callan United 1 Stoneyford United 0
Junior Div 2 Ken & Michael Byrne Cup
Thomastown United B 0 Freebooters B 3
Freshford Town 4 Highview Athletic B 0
Castlewarren Celtic 3 River Rangers 1
Bridge United B 2 Spa United A 0
Junior Div 3 Jim Maher Memorial Cup
Tullaroan 3 Evergreen 46 2
Newpark B 4 Brookville AFC 1
St Canices 6 St Johns FC 2
