Kilkenny Supporters Club - get signed up this Thursday at Nowlan Park

Nowlan Park, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

As Kilkenny put the finishing touches on the preparations for their Leinster SHC semi-final clash with Wexford on Saturday, the Kilkenny GAA supporters club continue their shout out for new and existing members to sign up and back the Black and Amber.

Chairman of the Supporters Club John Mackey will be in the club's mobile unit on Thursday evening at Nowlan Park, from 6.30 to 8pm, accepting the renewal of memberships and new sign ups.

Already there has been a steady response to people getting signed up for membership which includes such benefits as team news straight to your mobile, and a car sticker.

One of the leading members of the club, indeed one of the outstanding GAA men in the county,  Jim Freeman, is wished a speedy recovery and a return to Supporters Club events by all followers of hurling in Kilkenny and beyond.

