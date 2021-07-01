Kilkenny name team for Leinster Minor Final with Offaly

Billy Drennan of Kilkenny following his side's victory in the Electric Ireland Leinster GAA Hurling Minor Championship Semi-Final against Wexford. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny minor hurling manager Richie Mulrooney has announced the team that will face Offaly in Saturday's Leinster final.

In total there is just one change from the Cats side that defeated Wexford last December with Young Ireland's Paddy Langton replacing Liam Lacey in defence.

Dicksboro's Timmy Clifford will captain the side from centre forward with main scoring threat Billy Drennan from Galmoy situated alongside him in the half forward line.

With a couple of dual stars on show Offaly will hope to make up for losing the Leinster minor football final to Meath last night.

The rescheduled provincial decider takes place in O'Moore Park, Portlaoise and will throw in at 12.00pm.

Kilkenny team to play Offaly: Brian Minogue (Dicksboro); Mark Donnelly (St.Lachtains), Niall Rowe (Dicksboro), Zach Bay Hammond (Thomastown), Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Paddy Langton (Young Irelands), Billy Reid (Glenmore), Killian Doyle (Emeralds), Cathal Beirne (Glenmore), Billy Drennan (Galmoy), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Denis Walsh (Dunnamaggin), Harry Shine (Dicksboro), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Eoin O'Brien ( Rower-Instioge).

