Kilkenny Under 20 side to face Laois is announced

Kilkenny Under 20 Manager Derek Lyng

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny Under 20 boss Derek Lyng has named his team to face Laois in the Leinster Under 20 Hurling Championship tomorrow night.

The team has six survivors from the side that fell to Galway in last year's competition with team captain Shane Staunton, Cian Kenny, Conor Kelly, Jack Morrissey, Ciaran Brennan and Eoin Guilfoyle all still underage.

In an added bonus Lyng will also have the services of Billy Drennan, Cathal Beirne and Timmy Clifford from the bench with the trio fresh from playing in last Saturday's All-Ireland Minor Final.

The game takes place in UPMC Nowlan Park and will throw in at 7.30pm

Kilkenny team to face Laois: Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); David Fogarty (O'Loughlin Gaels), Jamie Young (O'Loughlin Gaels), Peter McDonald (Thomastown); Shane Staunton (Clara), Stephen Keoghan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Padraig Dempsey (Mullinavat); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro); Liam Moore (Dicksboro), Conor Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels), Jack Morrissey (St.Patricks); Ciaran Brennan (Bennetsbridge), George Murphy (Rower-Inistioge), Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens).

