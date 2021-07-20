Kilkenny team named to play Galway in tonight's Leinster Under 20 hurling semi-final

Kilkenny have made just one change to their side for tonight's Leinster Under 20 Championship semi-final with Galway.
Dicksboro's Timmy Clifford comes in at full forward in place of George Murphy with the 2020 Cats minor captain looking to continue a busy few weeks for himself.
It's a big task facing Derek Lyng's men as they face off with a county that has won the last four All-Ireland minor titles and they will rightly start as favourites for the game which takes place in O'Connor Park, Tullamore. (throw in at 7.30pm)
The game will be streamed live on the TG4 Youtube channel while there will be deferred tv coverage at 9pm.
Kilkenny team to play Galway: Aidan Tallis (Lisdowney); David Fogarty (O'Loughlin Gaels), Jamie Young (O'Loughlin Gaels), Peter McDonald (Thomastown); Shane Staunton (Clara), Stephen Keoghan (Graigue-Ballycallan), Padraig Dempsey (Mullinavat); Cian Kenny (James Stephens), Padraic Moylan (Dicksboro); Liam Moore (Dicksboro), Conor Kelly (O'Loughlin Gaels), Jack Morrissey (St.Patricks); Ciaran Brennan (Bennetsbridge), Timmy Clifford (Dicksboro), Eoin Guilfoyle (James Stephens).
