21/07/2021

Exciting looking Cats side named to face Offaly in Minor Championship

Exciting looking Cats side named to face Offaly in Minor Championship

Kilkenny minor captain Harry Shine

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Only eleven days have passed since Kilkenny were defeated in the 2020 All-Ireland Minor Hurling Final, but tonight in UPMC Nowlan Park the 2021 crop begin their Leinster campaign when they take on Offaly (throw in at 7.30pm).

Richie Mulrooney will again take charge of the side and there are six survivors from the Galway defeat with Joe Fitzpatrick, Gearoid Dunne, Killian Carey, Killian Doyle, team captain Harry Shine and Ted Dunne all still underage.

With almost half of the starting 15 made up of the 2020 crop it gives the team an experienced look but they are up against a highly rated Offaly outfit who will also have a number of players who were defeated in the  Leinster Final against Kilkenny a few weeks ago.

Kilkenny side to face Offaly: Alan Dunphy (Lisdowney); Evan Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), Bill Hughes (Bennettsbridge), Killian Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Eoghan Lyng (Rower Inistioge); Killian Carey (Young Irelands), Killian Doyle (Emeralds); James Walsh (Kilmacow), Harry Shine (Dicksboro), David Sherman (Galmoy); Danny Glennon (Tullogher Rosbercon), Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh), Darragh Queally (Emeralds).

