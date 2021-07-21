Search our Archive

21/07/2021

Shine turns up the heat on Offaly as Kilkenny minors book Leinster Final place

Kilkenny 3-23 Offaly 1-16

Kilkenny corner back Evan Rudkins bursts out of defence during the Leinster Minor semi-final against Offaly.

The scoreboard may have been a small bit misleading in the end but Kilkenny were still emphatic winners over Offaly in this evening's Leinster Minor Championship semi-final.

Harry Shine took centre stage with 2-15 for Richie Mulrooney's side as the Cats proved too strong for a gallant Offaly side.

If Kilkenny had their shooting boots on during the first period, the game may have been over by the half-time interval with the home side squandering a number of goal opportunities.

Dicksboro clubman Shine netted a 19th minute penalty after the ever dangerous Ted Dunne was fouled in the square and Kilkenny used that momentum to lead by five points at the break. (1-10 to 0-8).

Offaly improved in the second period and a well taken Adam Screeney goal gave Leo O'Connor's men hope and they were within a point of the defending Leinster champions by the 40th minute. (1-13 to 1-12).

Kilkenny were in complete comand over the course of the final quarter however with Shine and impact sub Cillian Hackett netting late goals.

Kilkenny can now look forward to a Leinster decider with near neighbours Wexford in Netwatch Cullen Park next Wednesday night.

Scorers: Kilkenny- Harry Shine (2-15, 0-8f), Cillian Hackett (1-2), Danny Glennon (0-2), Eoghan Lyng, Killian Doyle, Ted Dunne and Darragh Queally (0-1 each).

Offaly- Adam Screeney (1-8, 0-7f), Dan Ravenhill (0-2, 0-2fs), Alex Kavanagh (0-2), Colin Spain, Daniel Bourke, Cian Nolan and Andrew Coakley (0-1 each)

Teams: Kilkenny- Alan Dunphy (Lisdowney); Evan Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), Bill Hughes (Bennettsbridge), Killian Corcoran (Shamrocks Ballyhale); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Eoghan Lyng (Rower Inistioge); Killian Carey (Young Irelands), Killian Doyle (Emeralds); James Walsh (Kilmacow), Harry Shine (Dicksboro), David Sherman (Galmoy); Danny Glennon (Tullogher Rosbercon), Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh), Darragh Queally (Emeralds). Subs: Cillian Hackett (Dicksboro) for Sherman 37 mins, Jeff Neary (Graigue-Ballycallan) for Walsh 40 mins, Ben Whitty (Danesfort) for Queally 52 mins, Padraig Naddy (Young Irelands) for Glennon 61 mins, Finn Hogan (O'Loughlin Gaels) for Lyng 62 mins,  Sean Moore (Carrickshock) for Carey 63 mins.

Offaly- Kieran Coonan; Ruairi Kelly, James Mahon, Patrick Taaffe; Dan Ravenhill, Cathal King, Donal Shirley; Colin Spain, Niall Furlong; Daniel Bourke, Dara Tierney, Cian Nolan; Alex Kavanagh, Andrew Coakley, Adam Screeney. Subs: Conor Dunican for Furlong 41 mins, Leigh Kavanagh for Tierney 46 mins, James Scully for Kavanagh 53 mins, Daire Temple for Shirley 57 mins, Brecon Kavanagh for Spain 63 mins.

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin)

