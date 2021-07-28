Hackett in from the start as Kilkenny name side for tonight's Leinster Minor Hurling Final with Wexford.

Kilkenny's Cillian Hackett celebrates scoring a point against Offaly. Pic: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile
Kilkenny's Cillian Hackett has been rewarded with his impressive showing off the bench in last week's Leinster semi-final victory over Offaly with a start against Wexford in tonight's provincial decider.
The Dicksboro man is one of three changes to the side with Sean Moore and Jeff Neary also coming into the side as Killian Corcoran, James Walsh and David Sherman drop to the bench.
The game takes place in Netwatch Cullen Park Carlow and will throw-in at 7.30pm
Kilkenny team to face Wexford: Alan Dunphy (Lisdowney); Evan Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), Bill Hughes (Bennettsbridge), Sean Moore (Carrickshock); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Eoghan Lyng (Rower Inistioge); Jeff Neary (Graigue-Ballycallan), Killian Doyle (Emeralds); Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh), Harry Shine (Dicksboro), Killian Carey (Young Irelands); Danny Glennon (Tullogher Rosbercon), Cillian Hackett (Dicksboro), Darragh Queally (Emeralds).
