Search our Archive

28/07/2021

1542015885933

Hackett in from the start as Kilkenny name side for tonight's Leinster Minor Hurling Final with Wexford.

Hackett in from the start as Kilkenny name side for tonight's Leinster Minor Hurling Final with Wexford.

Kilkenny's Cillian Hackett celebrates scoring a point against Offaly. Pic: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny's Cillian Hackett has been rewarded with his impressive showing off the bench in last week's Leinster semi-final victory over Offaly with a start against Wexford in tonight's provincial decider.

The Dicksboro man is one of three changes to the side with Sean Moore and Jeff Neary also coming into the side as Killian Corcoran, James Walsh and David Sherman drop to the bench.

The game takes place in Netwatch Cullen Park Carlow and will throw-in at 7.30pm

Kilkenny team to face Wexford: Alan Dunphy (Lisdowney); Evan Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), Bill Hughes (Bennettsbridge), Sean Moore (Carrickshock); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Eoghan Lyng (Rower Inistioge); Jeff Neary (Graigue-Ballycallan), Killian Doyle (Emeralds); Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh), Harry Shine (Dicksboro), Killian Carey (Young Irelands); Danny Glennon (Tullogher Rosbercon), Cillian Hackett (Dicksboro), Darragh Queally (Emeralds).

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie