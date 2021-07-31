Stars of Bord Gáis Energy’s hit GAAGAABox series meet their heroes ahead of the Championship’s business end

With Bord Gáis Energy’s GAAGAABox proving a massive hit on its return for a second series, some of its stars got to meet their hurling heroes.

The Twomey family from Limerick, Harry and daughters Orla, Aisling and Cliodhna, visited St. Patrick’s GAA Club in Limerick and spent some time with current Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty. While at Portumna GAA Club, DD, Áine, Sinead, Ryan and Sheila Flaherty from Galway met with their hurling idol Joe Canning, who announced his retirement from inter-county hurling today.

GAAGAABox is a hilarious online series that features the most passionate hurling fans around Ireland filmed at home as they experience the highs and lows of following their counties’ fortunes from afar.

You can watch GAAGAABox at https://www.bordgaisenergy.ie/ home/HurlingToTheCore. GAAGAABox launched last year and its five-episode run attracted over 2.5 million views.

2021 marks the fifth year of Bord Gáis Energy’s sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. Bord Gáis Energy is also the sponsor of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series of Croke Park.

Fans can visit instagram.com/bgegaa for news, behind-the-scenes content and competitions over the course of the season. Follow #HurlingToTheCore for more.