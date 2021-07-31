Search our Archive

31/07/2021

1542015885933

Stars of Bord Gáis Energy’s hit GAAGAABox series meet their heroes ahead of the Championship’s business end

Stars of Bord Gáis Energy’s hit GAAGAABox series meet their heroes ahead of the Championship’s business end

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

With Bord Gáis Energy’s GAAGAABox proving a massive hit on its return for a second series, some of its stars got to meet their hurling heroes.

 The Twomey family from Limerick, Harry and daughters Orla, Aisling and Cliodhna, visited St. Patrick’s GAA Club in Limerick and spent some time with current Hurler of the Year Gearóid Hegarty. While at Portumna GAA Club, DD, Áine, Sinead, Ryan and Sheila Flaherty from Galway met with their hurling idol Joe Canning, who announced his retirement from inter-county hurling today.

 GAAGAABox is a hilarious online series that features the most passionate hurling fans around Ireland filmed at home as they experience the highs and lows of following their counties’ fortunes from afar.

 You can watch GAAGAABox at https://www.bordgaisenergy.ie/ home/HurlingToTheCore. GAAGAABox launched last year and its five-episode run attracted over 2.5 million views.

 2021 marks the fifth year of Bord Gáis Energy’s sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. Bord Gáis Energy is also the sponsor of the Bord Gáis Energy GAA Legends Tour Series of Croke Park.

 Fans can visit instagram.com/bgegaa for news, behind-the-scenes content and competitions over the course of the season. Follow #HurlingToTheCore for more.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie