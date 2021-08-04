Late O'Sullivan free denies Kilkenny victory in the Minor Camogie Championship

Kilkenny Minors started their All Ireland campaign with a draw away with their near neighbours Waterford in WIT Arena last Sunday
Kilkenny had the perfect start with a goal within 45 secs, scored by Dicksboro’s Asha McHardy. Alannah McNulty scored Waterford’s first point in the first minute
Over the next eight minutes, the game moved from end to end with plenty of wasted shooting by both sides
Emma Mulhall scored a point for Kilkenny in the 9th minute and Emma Shortall added a pointed for Kilkenny on the 13th minute mark
Alannah O’Sullivan got Waterford’s second point as the 1st Waterbreak approached
After the mini break, Kilkenny were awarded a 45m free and Amy Clifford converted the free over the bar
Alannah O’Sullivan narrowed the gap to three with a pointed 45’ for Waterford
Amy Clifford and Alannah O’Sullivan swapped pointed frees before Ellen Boylan closed out the first half scoring with a point from play for Waterford to leave the interval score 1-4 to 0-5 in favour of the visitors
On the resumption of the second half, Kilkenny extended their lead with points from the hard working Claire Doheny and a free from Amy Clifford
Waterford’s sharpshooter Alannah O’Sullivan converted a pointed free in the 34th minute
Kilkenny scored their second goal in the 36th minute as Asha McHardy had drifted back into defence to win the ball, she played it across to Laoise Nolan, who fired a shot up towards Emma Shortall. Emma sprinted towards goal and sent in a rasper of a shot, the Waterford goalie parried the sliotar away, but the incoming Sarah Barcoe doubled on it to the back of the net, this put Kilkenny 2-6 to 0-6 ahead
Emma Shortall scored her second point for Kilkenny in the 39th minute. Asha McHardy added another point for Kilkenny, it seemed it was heading for the goal, but it hit the Waterford goalies helmet and flew over the bar
Waterford then scored 1-2 to no reply over the four minutes, Alannah O’Sullivan with a pointed free, Mairead O’Brien with a point from play. Their goal coming from goof interplay between sub Rhona
Drohan and Rachel Whelan with Walsh firing a bullet like shot passed Ellie O’Neill in the Kilkenny goal
Amy Clifford stopped the mini rot with a pointed free for Kilkenny as the Referee blow for the second waterbreak, Kilkenny leading 2-9 to 1-8
Waterford scored the next three points on the resumption of play, through Rachel Walsh, Laoise Forrest (f) and Alannah McNulty to narrow the gap to a point
Amy Clifford pointed a 45m free for Kilkenny but Ellen Boylan and Alannah O’Sullivan (f) pointed for Waterford to level the match for the first time
Heading towards the end of the match, Amy Clifford converted a free for Kilkenny after Asha McHardy was fouled but with the last play of the match, Kilkenny were denied a free out of defence when one of their players was pushed to the ground and referee claimed she lay on the sliotar and gave a free into the home side, Alannah O’Sullivan converted the resulting free and the Referee blew the full time whistle soon after
Full time score Kilkenny 2-11 Waterford 1-14
Next up for Kilkenny is a home tie with Wexford in Thomastown on Sunday 8th August at 2pm
Kilkenny Scorers – Amy Clifford (0-6, 6f), Asha McHardy (1-1), Sarah Barcoe (1-0), Emma Shortall (0-2), Emma Mulhall, Claire Doheny (0-1 each)
Waterford – Alannah O’Sullivan (0-7, 7f), Rachel Walsh (1-1), Alannah McNulty, Ellen Boylan (0-2 each), Mairead O’Brien (0-1), Laoise Forrest (0-1, f)
Kilkenny – Ellie O’Neill, Mairead Corcoran, Laoise Nolan, Niamh Phelan (Joint Captain), Amy Clifford, Kate McCluskey, Aine Kirwan, Sontae Jackson, Rachel Whelan, Emma Manogue, Emma Shortall, Sarah Barcoe, Asha McHardy, Emma Mulhall, Claire Doheny
Subs – Moya O’Brien for Sontae Jackson, Amy Brennan for Sarah Barcoe, Leah Brett for Emma Shortall
Waterford – Hayleigh Acheson, Faye Murphy, Laoise Forrest, Maeve Sheridan, Bevin Bowdren, Sarah Maher, Aoife Hartley, Aine O’Neill, Ellen Boylan, Rachel Whelan, Kelsie Obanya, Mairead O’Brien, Alannah McNulty, Mollie Comerford, Alannah O’Sullivan
Subs – Rhona Drohan for Maeve Sheridan
More News
Five people are being held in Longford, Granard and Mullingar garda stations in connection to a major crackdown on suspected money laundering
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.