Kilkenny GAA- Weekend's Fixtures

Hurling
FRIDAY
Duggan Steel U15 A Hurling League
James Stephens Red v O’Loughlin Gaels, 7.30pm
Dicksboro Maroon v Naas, 7.30pm
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn B Hurling League
St. Patrick’s v Lisdowney, 7.30pm
Tullogher Rosbercon v St Martin’s, 7.30pm
James Stephens v Carrickshock, 7.30pm
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn C Hurling League Group A
Slieverue v Kilmacow, 7.30pm
Emeralds v Mt Leinster Rangers, 7.30pm
O’Loughlin Gaels v Bagenalstown Gaels GAA, 7.30pm
Barrow Rangers v Conahy Shamrocks, 7.30pm
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn C Hurling League Group B
Mullinavat v St Lachtain’s, 7.30pm
Clara v Setanta Carlow, 7.30pm
Tullaroan v Graignamanagh, 7.30pm
Naomh Brid v Burren Rangers, 7.30pm
Duggan Steel U13 - 13 aside Hurling League Group A
Piltown v Naomh Moling, 7.30pm
Erin’s Own v Fenians, 7.30pm
Dunnamaggin v John Lockes, 7.30pm
Mooncoin v Barrow Rangers, 7.30pm
Thomastown v Danesfort, 7.30pm
Duggan Steel U13 - 13 aside Hurling League Group B
Rower Inistioge v Young Irelands, 7.30pm
Blacks and Whites v Dicksboro, 7.30pm
Bennettsbridge v Naomh Eoin, 7.30pm
SATURDAY
JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior A Hurling Championship
St. Patrick’s v Young Irelands, 2pm.
Mullinavat v O’Loughlin Gaels, 2pm.
JJ Kavanagh and Son Junior B Hurling Championship
Barrow Rangers v St Martin’s, 2pm.
Tullogher Rosbercon v Conahy Shamrocks, 2pm.
Iverk Produce Junior C Hurling Championship
Graignamanagh v John Lockes, 6.30pm
Country Style Foods Junior D Hurling Championship
James Stephens v St. Patrick’s, 6.30pm
Barrow Rangers v Clara, 6.30pm
JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior E Hurling Championship
Bennettsbridge v Lisdowney, 2pm.
Mooncoin v Rower Inistioge, 2pm.
JJ Kavanagh & Sons Junior F Hurling Championship
Dunnamaggin v Mullinavat, 6.30pm
Piltown v Blacks and Whites, 6.30pm
Conahy Shamrocks v Glenmore, 6.30pm
St Lachtain’s v Dicksboro, 6.30pm
Duggan Steel U13 A Hurling League
John Lockes v Dicksboro, Danesfort, 7.30pm
SUNDAY
All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final
Kilkenny v Cork, Croke Park, 3.30pm
U15 Roinn B Hurling League Group A
Danesfort v Burren Rangers, 10.00am
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn B Hurling League
Glenmore v Lisdowney, 12pm.
MONDAY
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group A
Mullinavat v Piltown, 7.30pm
Tullaroan v Rower Inistioge, 7.30pm
Clara v St Martin’s, 7.30pm
Dunnamaggin v Mooncoin, 7.30pm
Blacks and Whites/Slieverue v Thomastown, 7.30pm
Kilkenny Honda Centre Minor Hurling B League Group B
Fenians v Erin’s Own, 7.30pm
Galmoy/Windgap v Kilmacow, 7.30pm
Graigue Ballycallan v The Harps, 7.30pm
Glenmore v Emeralds, 7.30pm
Duggan Steel U13 Roinn C Hurling League Group A
Emeralds v Bagenalstown Gaels GAA, Urlingford, 7.30pm
Duggan Steel U13 - 13 aside Hurling League Group B
Cloneen/Railyard v James Stephens, 7.30pm
TUESDAY
Duggan Steel U13 - 13 aside Hurling League Group B
Young Irelands v Naomh Eoin, 7.30pm
Camogie
FRIDAY
Michael Lyng Motors Hyundai Senior League Group A
Conahy v St Brigid’s, 7.30pm
SATURDAY
Intermediate All Ireland Championship
Kilkenny v Cork, John Locke Park, Callan, 5.00pm
SUNDAY
Tesco Ireland Minor A All Ireland Championship
Kilkenny v Wexford, Thomastown, 2.00pm
Iverk Produce Junior C League Round 5
Mooncoin v Ballyhale Shamrocks, 5.30pm
Barrow Rangers v Tullaroan, 5.30pm
St Martin’s v Carrickshock, 5.30pm
