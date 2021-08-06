06/08/2021

Search our Archive

1542015885933

Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor nominated for player of the month

Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor nominated for player of the month

Huw Lawlor of Kilkenny after the Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Final . Pic: Eoin Noonan/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

After a successful couple of weeks, Kilkenny hurler Huw Lawlor has been nominated for the player of the month award for July.

The commanding full back stood out in the Leinster Championship victories over Wexford and Dublin as the Cats booked their place in the All-Ireland Semi-final.

The O'Loughlin Gaels clubman is part of a solid Kilkenny defence and Lawlor will hope it continues this weekend when they take on Cork.

The other two nominees will come face to face on Saturday evening with Limerick's Cian Lynch rewarded for winning performances against Cork and Tipperary while Waterford's Jamie Barron is named after overcoming injury to star for the Deise in their recent run through the qualifiers.

It's a big weekend for all three players and the winner will be announced in the coming days.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group