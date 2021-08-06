06/08/2021

Three changes for the Cats ahead of Cork showdown

Three changes for the Cats ahead of Cork showdown

Alan Murphy

Robert Cribbin

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny have made a trio of changes ahead of Sunday's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final with Cork.

Brian Cody's hand has been forced somewhat with news that the last four clash will come too early for Conor Browne who has failed to shake off a leg injury and is place in the half back line is taken by the pacy Micheal Carey.

Elsewhere Alan Murphy's destructive cameo off the bench in the Leinster Final is rewarded with a starting place ahead of Martin Keoghan while there is a further switch at midfield with the experienced Conor Fogarty starting in place of Richie Leahy.

Cork manager Kieran Kingston has also named his side for Sunday's encounter and in the only change, the Rebel boss has dropped his son Shane to the bench with Shane Barrett taking his place at corner forward.

Throw-in from Croke Park on Sunday afternoon is at 3.30pm with both sides looking to seal a place in the final.

Kilkenny team : Eoin Murphy; Tommy Walsh, Huw Lawlor, Paddy Deegan; Michael Carey, Padraig Walsh, James Maher; Conor Fogarty, Richie Reid; Adrian Mullen, John Donnelly, Billy Ryan; Eoin Cody, TJ Reid, Alan Murphy.

Cork team: Patrick Collins; Niall O'Leary, Robert Downey, Sean O'Donoghue; Tim O'Mahony, Mark Coleman, Ger Millerick; Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade; Conor Cahalane, Seamus Harnedy, Robbie O'Flynn; Shane Barrett, Patrick Horgan, Jack O'Connor.

