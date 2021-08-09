ITM sponsor two-day Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland Show

Irish Thoroughbred Marketing (ITM), who have been partners with Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland since their inception in 2011, have been confirmed as title sponsor of their upcoming two-day show at Emerald Equestrian Centre in County Meath on Saturday and Sunday, August 14 and 15.

All eight classes over the two days are for thoroughbreds – both ex-racehorses and un-raced thoroughbreds and features The Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Racehorse to Riding Horse Championship 2021 on Sunday which includes retraining and open classes for both raced and unraced thoroughbreds. It will also incorporate championships for both sections and a supreme Championship.

In addition, over the two days, there will be lots of novelty events and a special jockey challenge on Sunday where Flat and National Hunt jockeys will take on six riders from Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland in a unique time trial event.

To see the full list of classes and to register your horse, please visit: https://www.itsplainsailing. com/club/ridingtorace

Registrations close on Friday August 13 at 1pm.

Charles O’Neill, CEO of Irish Thoroughbred Marketing, commented: “ITM have been working with Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland since 2011 and it’s a partnership we are very proud of. It is brilliant to see ex-racehorses and thoroughbreds establish new careers in the wide and varied spectrum of equestrian disciplines. Julie and her colleagues in Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland do marvellous work, putting on shows and events to promote the many qualities of the thoroughbred and it is so rewarding to see horses from the track going on to lead fulfilling lives after their racing careers.”

Julie Morris, founder of Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland, said: “I would like to thank Irish Thoroughbred Marketing for their ongoing sponsorship of our events, especially our upcoming two-day show in Emerald Equestrian Centre on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 of August. Joining forces with ITM allows us to promote and amplify the Irish thoroughbred’s versatility after their racing career. We have an action-packed two days planned at Emerald Equestrian Centre, so whether you want to participate or spectate, we guaranteed everyone will have a great day out.”

Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland was established by Julie Morris in 2011 to encourage people to re-train and adapt ex-racehorses and thoroughbreds for a new life after racing in any equestrian discipline such as show jumping, dressage, eventing, riding, and showing.

ITM have been partners with Racehorse to Riding Horse Ireland since 2011 and sponsor approximately 50 of their shows per year.