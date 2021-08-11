Camogie- Kilkenny Minors soar to impressive victory over Wexford

Kilkenny Minors are through to the Quarter Finals of the Tesco Minor A All Ireland Championship after defeating Wexford in Grennan, Thomastown last Sunday.

Wexford thought they had got the perfect start when they had the sliotar in the back of the Kilkenny net after 50 secs but the Referee blew for a square infringement.

Kilkenny did have the first score in the 2nd minute with a fine point from play from Emma Shortall. Grace Roche equalised for Wexford a minute later from a 21m free.

Sarah Barcoe then scored two points from play for Kilkenny in quick succession before Grainne Glynn added another point for Kilkenny in the 6th minute.

The homeside then scored their first goal, when Asha McHardy’s shot was saved by the Wexford goalie, but it was recycled out to Emma Shortall and she hit a rasper of a shot to the back of the net, to put Kilkenny 1-4 to 0-1 ahead.

Over the next six minutes, the game went from end to end with some wasteful shooting by the homeside.

In the 12th minute, Kilkenny scored their second goal, Sarah O’Donnell hit in a high ball towards the goal, Emma Manogue knocked it down to herself, she turned, but she was brought down in the box by the Wexford goalie and a penalty was awarded. Amy Clifford took the resulting penalty and she hit it with such power which left the Wexford goalie with no chance to leave Kilkenny 2-4 to 0-1 ahead.

Aoife O’Connor, sister of Wexford Senior hurler, Rory slotted over a point from play in the 14th minute.

After the 1st waterbreak, Ciara Butler scored another point for Wexford. Amy Clifford & Aoibheann

Mernagh then swapped points.

In the 25th minute, Amy Clifford collected the sliotar out on the wing and she ran towards the Wexford goal, she hit a piledriver of a shot that the goalie had to deflect over the bar.

This was the last score of the first half which appeared to be blown up a minute early by the referee.

Score at half time interval was Kilkenny 2-6 Wexford 0-4.

On the resumption of play, Sarah Barcoe scored her third point from play for Kilkenny.

From the puck out, Aoibheann Mernagh played in Aoife O’Connor who hit a bullet of a shot passed the Kilkenny goalie into the back of the net.

Over the next seven minutes, scores were hard to come by, as both defences held out.

In the 39th minute, Amy Clifford took a 45m free for Kilkenny, but it was short and it was cleared by the Wexford defence. The clearance wasn’t great as it landed right back in Amy Clifford’s hand and on the second attempt, Amy slotted it over the bar.

Wexford then hit a short puckout, but Emma Shortall intercepted and slotted it back over the bar.

Two minutes later, the same player slotted over another point from play for Kilkenny before Aoife O’Connor then added a point from play for Wexford.

In the 45th minute, Wexford were awarded a penalty after Kilkenny’s full back brought down the Wexford forward in the box. Sarah Doyle took the penalty which sailed over the bar to leave the score Kilkenny 2-10 to 1-6 at the second waterbreak.

After the mini break, Kilkenny added three points through Asha McHardy and two Amy Clifford frees while in the 53rd minute, Aoife O’Connor scored a point from a 45m free for Wexford.

This was the last score of the game as the last seven minutes were played out with neither side adding to their respective tallies.

Final score Kilkenny 2-13 Wexford 1-7

Kilkenny play Limerick in the All-Ireland Quarter Final on Saturday 21st August, with a venue and time to be confirmed.



Scorers: Kilkenny– Amy Clifford (1-5, 1-0 pen, 2f), Emma Shortall (1-3), Sarah Barcoe (0-3), Grainne Glynn, Asha McHardy (0-1 each)

Wexford – Aoife O’Connor (1-3, 2f), Grace Roche (0-1, 1f), Ciara Butler, Aoibheann Mernagh (0-1 each), Sarah Doyle (0-1, pen)

Teams: Kilkenny – Alison Donnolly, Laoise Nolan, Niamh Phelan (Joint Captain), Rachel Whelan, Sontae Jackson, Mairead Corcoran, Aine Kirwan, Anna Doheny, Grainne Glynn, Sarah O’Donnell (Joint Captain), Amy Clifford, Asha McHardy, Emma Manogue, Sarah Barcoe, Emma Shortall. Subs :Emma Mulhall for Grainne Glynn, Leah Brett for Sarah O’Donnell.

Wexford – Melissa Doran, Rachel Murphy, Miria O’Dowd, Aoife O’Connor, Lauren Delaney, Cora McGrath, Kellyanne Dempsey, Ciara O’Connor, Amy Tobin Cosgrave, Emma Tomkins, Ciara Butler, Caoimhe Byrne, Grace Roche, Aoibheann Mernagh, Sarah Doyle. Subs: Katie Bates for Amy Tobin Cosgrave, Karen Tomkins for Rachel Murphy, Kerrie Doyle Kinsella for Cora McGrath, Katie Codd for Caoimhe Byrne, Kate Butler for Melissa Doran, Aoibhe McSweeney for Grace Roche.

Referee – Andy Larkin, Cork