Kilkenny show three changes for All-Ireland Minor semi-final with Galway

Kilkenny's James Walsh
Kilkenny minor manager Richie Mulroney has made three alterations to his team for tonight's All-Ireland semi-final with Galway.
From the two point victory over Wexford in the Leinster Final, James Walsh, Anthony Ireland Wall and Ben Whitty all come into the starting 15 with Jeff Neary, Cillian Hackett and Darragh Queally missing out.
The game takes place in Semple Stadium, Thurles at 7.30pm with the winners advancing to a final meeting with Cork next weekend.
Kilkenny team to face Galway: Alan Dunphy (Lisdowney); Evan Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), Bill Hughes (Bennettsbridge), Sean Moore (Carrickshock); Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), Gearoid Dunne (Tullaroan), Eoghan Lyng (Rower Inistioge); Anthony Ireland Wall (Danesfort), Killian Doyle (Emeralds); James Walsh (Kilmacow), Ted Dunne (Graiguenamanagh), Harry Shine (Dicksboro); Danny Glennon (Tullogher Rosbercon), Killian Carey (Young Irelands), Ben Whitty (Danesfort).
