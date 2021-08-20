20/08/2021

Kilkenny minor camogie side named for All Ireland Quarter-Final clash with Limerick

Kilkenny's Emma Manogue in action against Wexford. Pic: Billy Culleton

Robert Cribbin

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny camogie manager Mike Wall has named his side for Saturday afternoon's All Ireland Quarter-Final with Limerick.

The Cats come into this game on an unbeaten run after drawing with Waterford before defeating Wexford as they topped their group in the round robin stages.

After qualifying for the Munster final earlier this year, Limerick are sure to provide stiff opposition for a Kilkenny side that have made a number of changes from the victory over Wexford.

The game takes place in Fermoy at 2.00pm

Kilkenny team to face Limerick: Ellie O'Neill (St.Brigids); Laoise Nolan (Clara), Niamh Phelan (Dicksboro), Rachel Whelan (Clara); Aine Kirwan (Thomastown), Mairead Corcoran (Mooncoin), Sontae Jackson (Windgap); Emma Manogue (James Stephens), Anna Doheny (James Stephens); Emma Mulhall (Conahy), Asha McHardy (Dicksboro), Katie Byrne (Dicksboro); Sarah Barcoe (Thomastown), Emma Shortall (Clara), Amy Clifford (Dicksboro).

