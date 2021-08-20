Ann Dalton makes dramatic return to Kilkenny camogie squad

Kilkenny's Anne Dalton
Former five time All-star Ann Dalton has returned to the Kilkenny panel ahead of this weekend's All-Ireland Camogie Quarter-Final against Wexford.
The St.Lachtains star retired from inter-county duty after last December's All-Ireland victory over Galway but has been invited back into the panel by manager Brian Dowling.
Dalton's return comes with a twist after goalkeeper Emma Kavanagh was ruled out for the year and instead of calling up any of the intermediate side who are in their own All-Ireland semi-final next weekend, Dalton will line out as sub keeper in Pairc Ui Chaoimh against Wexford with Aoife Norris standing between the sticks.
