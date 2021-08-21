21/08/2021

Search our Archive

Power in from the start as Kilkenny face Wexford in All Ireland Quarter-Final

Power in from the start as Kilkenny face Wexford in All Ireland Quarter-Final

Katie Power at the end of the Littlewoods National League Final in June. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny have made three changes for this evening's All Ireland Camogie championship quarter-final with Wexford.

Katie Power will make her first start in over a year and a half for the Cats as she replaces Niamh Deely with Steffi Fitzgerald moving to midfield.

Elsewhere Emma Kavanagh has been ruled out via injury with Aoife Norris coming into the side while fellow teacher Michelle Teehan has shaken off a knock to return at corner back at the expense of Michaela Kenneally.

After losing out to Galway in the last game of the groups stages, Brian Dowling's team will be looking to get their season back on track in a game they will start as heavy favourites.

The game takes place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and throws in at 5.00pm.

Kilkenny team to face Wexford: Aoife Norris; Michelle Teehan, Claire Phelan, Davina Tobin; Kellyann Doyle, Meighan Farrell, Collette Dormer; Steffi Fitzgerald, Grace Walsh; Denise Gaule, Mary O'Connell, Katie Power; Katie Nolan, Miriam Walsh, Aoife Doyle.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media