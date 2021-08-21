Power in from the start as Kilkenny face Wexford in All Ireland Quarter-Final

Katie Power at the end of the Littlewoods National League Final in June. Pic: Piaras O'Midheach/Sportsfile
Kilkenny have made three changes for this evening's All Ireland Camogie championship quarter-final with Wexford.
Katie Power will make her first start in over a year and a half for the Cats as she replaces Niamh Deely with Steffi Fitzgerald moving to midfield.
Elsewhere Emma Kavanagh has been ruled out via injury with Aoife Norris coming into the side while fellow teacher Michelle Teehan has shaken off a knock to return at corner back at the expense of Michaela Kenneally.
After losing out to Galway in the last game of the groups stages, Brian Dowling's team will be looking to get their season back on track in a game they will start as heavy favourites.
The game takes place in Pairc Ui Chaoimh and throws in at 5.00pm.
Kilkenny team to face Wexford: Aoife Norris; Michelle Teehan, Claire Phelan, Davina Tobin; Kellyann Doyle, Meighan Farrell, Collette Dormer; Steffi Fitzgerald, Grace Walsh; Denise Gaule, Mary O'Connell, Katie Power; Katie Nolan, Miriam Walsh, Aoife Doyle.
