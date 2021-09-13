Brian Cody ratified as Kilkenny hurling boss for 2022

Brian Cody speaks to his Kilkenny players ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork last month. Pic: Daire Brennan
Brian Cody will continue into a 24th season as the Kilkenny senior hurling manager after he was ratified at a meeting of the County Board this evening.
The James Stephens man led the Cats to a 17th Leinster title in his term earlier this year when defeating Dublin before they fell at the semi-final stage to a resurgent Cork side.
Cody will have the same management team as 2021 with Conor Phelan, Martin Comerford and James McGarry returning for another season.
As well as Cody, Derek Lyng was also reappointed as the county's Under 20 manager for a third year as he looks to guide a crop of talented youngsters who have won back to back provincial titles at minor level.
Speaking of the minor side, there will be a big changing of the guard with Richie Mulrooney leaving his role as manager with Niall Bergin taking his place for the coming season.
More News
Brian Cody speaks to his Kilkenny players ahead of the All-Ireland semi-final against Cork last month. Pic: Daire Brennan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.