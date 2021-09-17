Search

17/09/2021

Kilkenny SHL- Buckley point rescues the ’Boro

Dicksboro 0-21 Clara 2-15

Kilkenny SHL- Buckley point rescues the ’Boro

Clara’s John Murphy fights off the challenge of Liam Moore. Pic: Billy Culleton

Reporter:

Michael O'Leary

Email:

sport@kilkennypeople.ie

On a super Saturday of superb action across the county in the second round of matches in the St. Canices Credit Union Senior Hurling League, Dicksboro and Clara served up a thrilling contest in Gowran last Saturday afternoon, as Cillian Buckley struck over a magnificent long range point from play in injury-time to gain a share of the spoils.

It was a game that Clara left behind having shot 13 wides in contrast to just three for their opponents, with several of those missed opportunities coming in the final quarter.

The Boro made the early running and led 0-8 to 0-4 by the first water break with Shane Stapleton pointing three times from placed balls, while Conor Doheny, Liam Moore(2), Ollie Walsh and Mark Nolan were also on target.

Unfortunately, Ollie Walsh sustained an injury just after scoring a point and had to be substituted, but Dicksboro still remained ahead at the interval leading 0-14 to 1-8 following a most enjoyable first-half.

A Jim Kehoe goal in the 22nd minute followed by a pointed free from Conor O’Shea narrowed the gap to just a solitary points - 0-10 to 1-6 - but the city team finished the half strongly with Shane Stapleton adding four further points from placed balls as they led 0-14 to 1-8 at the interval.

Clara started to gain supremacy during the third quarter with the excellent Jack Langton, John Murphy, Martin O’Connell and Paul Cody leading the way.

Murphy, O’Connell and Cody all pointed from play to draw the Clara men level by the 39th minute - 0-15 to 1-12 - before one of the games big moments arrived in the 42nd minute.

A scintillating run from Chris Bolger drew a foul off one of the Dicksboro defenders, leaving referee Raymond Byrne with no hesitation in awarding the penalty.

Up stepped Lester Ryan who perfectly positioned his shot with precision and accuracy as they began to take a grip of proceedings. 2-12 to 0-15.

However, Dicksboro fought back aided in no small way by Clara’s wastefulness in front of goal.

Four unanswered points from Liam Moore, the unerring Shane Stapleton(2 frees), and a long distance free by Cillian Buckley gave the Boro men the lead once again as the match had entered the final five minutes. 0-19 to 2-12.

Matthew Kenny and the excellent Paul Cody fired over points to regain the lead for the Clara men approaching injury-time, before the hardworking Aidan Nolan replied with the levelling point a minute into stoppage time. 2-14 to 0-20.

Martin O’Connell appeared to have given Clara victory when he fired over a point, but up popped Cillian Buckley to have the final say with his superb effort at the death to gain a potential valuable point for the Boro men who were certainly more economical with their shooting in contrast to their opponents.

Scorers
Dicksboro- Shane Stapleton 0-10(0-9 frees 0-1’65), Liam Moore 0-3, Aidan Nolan + Cillian Buckley (0-1 free) 0-2 each, Conor Doheny, Ollie Walsh, Mark Nolan and Bill Sheehan 0-1 each

Clara- Conor O’Shea 0-5(0-4 frees), Jim Kehoe 1-0, Paul Cody 0-3, Lester Ryan 1-0 (Penalty), Liam Ryan, John Murphy and Martin O’Connell 0-2 each, Matthew Kenny 0-1

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media