19/09/2021

Two games off as final round of Kilkenny SHL takes place

Robert Cribbin

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

Four games are down for decision this afternoon as the final round of the Kilkenny SHL takes place with all ties taking place at 2.30pm.

Both the Rower Inistioge v Bennettsbridge and Erins Own v Mullinavat clashes have been called off and will now take place next weekend but for the other eight sides there is still plenty to play for.

In Group A Clara and Dicksboro are currently deadlocked on three points so score difference may play a part in deciding who qualifies for the league final with Clara meeting Graigue-Ballycallan and Dicksboro against O'Loughlin Gaels.

Things are a bit more complicated in Group B with Bennettsbridge and James Stephens level at the top after winning two games from two.

Whatever happens in James Stephens game with Lisdowney this afternoon, they will still have to wait a week to see where their fate lies as a result of the Bennettsbridge cancellation.

An interesting day of hurling lies in wait.

Fixtures (All games at 2.30pm)

Group A

Clara v Graigue-Ballycallan, Danesfort 

Dicksboro v O'Loughlin Gaels, UPMC Nowlan Park

Group B

Tullaroan v Shamrocks, Callan

James Stephens v Lisdowney, Freshford

