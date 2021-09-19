Search

19/09/2021

Clara book place in Kilkenny SHL Final

Clara book place in Kilkenny SHL Final

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

It was a dramatic final day's action in the Kilkenny Senior Hurling League with Clara sealing their place in the decider after topping Group A.

Clara defeated Graigue Ballycallan earlier this afternoon and with Dicksboro falling to city rivals O'Loughlin Gaels, their place in the final was sealed.

O'Loughlin Gaels currently occupy the shield final position in the group but they have to await the result in the Mullinavat and Erins Own game next week to learn their final fate.

Erins Own, Graigue Ballycallan and Dicksboro know they await Round 1 championship fixtures while in Group B it's still all to play for.

Bennettsbridge can assure themselves of a league final spot if they defeat Rower-Inistioge next Saturday after James Stephens were held to a draw by Lisdowney.

The results today mean Lisdowney, Shamrocks, Tullaroan and Rower Inistioge will all take their place in the opening round of the championship in two weeks time.

Today's results

Group A

O'Loughlin Gaels 2-17 Dicksboro 1-14

Clara 0-28 Graigue Ballycallan 1-16

Group B

James Stephens 0-12 Lisdowney 0-12

Shamrocks 2-30 Tullaroan 2-12

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media