Kilkenny's Anna Moloney tastes success at Leinster Pony Championships

Anna Moloney riding Kelly's Young Hero is presented with her prize by Ger O'Brien and Zelda O'Callaghan
There was victory for Kilkenny's Anna Moloney at the Leinster Pony Championships in Raheen Na Gun when she emerged as the winner of the Newcomers 60cm.
Moloney's win came aboard Kelly's Young Hero as she impressively soared to success.
Anna is a daughter of Eddie Moloney and sister of Emily who recently competed with the Irish team in the European Championship at Vilamoura Portugal.
More News
Anna Moloney riding Kelly's Young Hero is presented with her prize by Ger O'Brien and Zelda O'Callaghan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.