25/09/2021

Kilkenny GAA- Bennettsbridge and Mullinavat seal places in senior hurling league and shield finals

The fixtures for the opening round of the championship have also been revealed

Reporter:

Robert Cribbin

Email:

robert.cribbin@kilkennypeople.ie

The final group games in the Kilkenny senior hurling league took place this afternoon with Bennettsbridge qualifying for the league final and Mullinavat sealing their place in the shield decider.

Bennettsbridge knew they only needed a win to usurb James Stephens at the top of Group B and that's what happened as they ran out 0-23 to 0-19 winners over Rower-Inistioge to set up a showdown with fellow unbeaten side Clara.

In the other group, Mullinavat had success in their own hands and they secured their championship safety after having six points to spare over Erins Own and they will now collide with James Stephens in the shield final.

Both finals will take place next weekend withall four sides making the quarter-finals of the championship and the crucial opening round is also scheduled to take place with a number of big games in store.

League Final: Clara v Bennettsbridge

Shield Final: Mullinavat v James Stephens

Championship Round 1: O'Loughlin Gaels v Rower-Instioge

                                       Lisdowney v Dicksboro

                                       Shamrocks v Graigue-Ballycallan

                                       Tullaroan v Erins Own

